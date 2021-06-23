EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:58, 23 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State has telephone conversation with Tajik President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The presidents reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached following Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Dushanbe on May 19-20, 2021.

    The two leaders stressed the importance of timely and effective actions of the governments to boosting trade, implementing joint projects in the industry, agriculture, energy, transport and infrastructure areas.

    Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude for the provision of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan.

    The heads of state discussed issues of ensuring regional stability and security in the light of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The two sides reaffirmed their readiness to coordinate joint actions both in the bilateral format and within the multilateral structures, including of a military-political nature.

    They also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.


    Tags:
    Tajikistan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!