EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:00, 05 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State has telephone conversation with UAE President

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State had a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The leaders discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, economic and investment areas. In this context, the sides pointed out to the importance of effective implementation of the agreements reached during President Tokayev’s recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

    The two presidents have reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further enhancing the political dialogue, trade and implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and the UAE President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!