Head of State held a number of conversations with foreign leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President had telephone conversations with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

President Tokayev informed them about the current situation in Kazakhstan, the measures taken to restore the constitutional order in the country.

Foreign leaders expressed support for the actions of Kazakhstan’s leadership to settle the situation and reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthening friendly relations with our country.