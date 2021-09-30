Head of State highlights milestones in Kazakhstan-Russia energy cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the key milestones of energy cooperation with Russia at the 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum in Kokshetau on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the forum President Tokayev commended the growing level of bilateral energy cooperation with Russia, pointing out that this year marks 25th anniversary of the largest international project – the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

According to the Head of State, since its launch the CPC has supplied over 745 tons of oil.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that in light of the increasing oil production and new projects in that sphere it is crucial to ramp up carrying capacity of the pipeline well in advance.

The Kazakh President continued by reminding of such big projects as Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields as well as Zhenis and Alfarabi sea projects total cost of which makes $6.5 billion.

Earlier it was reported that 17th Cross-Border Cooperation Forum had started its work in Kokshetau in virtual format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin are set to meet on the sidelines of the forum to discuss the key directions of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia.