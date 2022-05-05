Head of State holds meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting started with a discussion of the development of Almaty agglomeration, of which National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev, and Almaty region Governor Kanat Bozumbayev delivered reports. Porposals were made by PM Alikhan Smailov, External Advisor to the President on Economic Development, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti, and AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.

Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshyev spoke of water sector development.

After the minister’s speech, the Head of State pointed out that the water resources provision was always a heated topic in the Central Asian region. According to him, the situation deteriorates rapidly and becomes a global problem.

«The research by the Earth Institute of the Colombian Climate School indicates the serious negative shifts in the precipitation structure in the Tien Shan Mountains, which is much of fresh water for irrigation and pastures. Year-round snow cover withdraws into the mountains’ tops. Scholars expect more abrupt snowline withdrawal in the two decades ahead,» said Tokayev.

According to the President, the reduction of external water inflow is exacerbated by its poor use. In his words, it is necessary to enhance state monitoring of the state of water resources.

«There are a mere 310 hydrological posts to study water courses and bodies’ water regime, while the figure needs to be 800. There is not a state full-fledged water register, not allowing to monitor the quantity and quality state of water resources and have an accurate balance of water provision of economic sectors,» said the Head of State.

In addition, Tokayev lambasted the poor interdepartmental coordination in the water use sphere.

The meeting also heard reports on the development of the New Economic Policy by National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliyev, Chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Raiymbek Batalov, and External Advisor to the President Suma Chakrabarti.