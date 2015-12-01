EN
    17:05, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Head of State holds meeting with director of the State Hermitage

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - December 1 and 2 the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan is holding "The Days of the Hermitage", Akorda reported.

    President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the director of the State Hermitage Mikhail Piotrovsky. During the meeting the President thanked M. Piotrovsky for his visit to Astana and noted the importance of cooperation between the National Museum of Kazakhstan and the State Hermitage. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the exchange of experience and regular working contacts of the museums will make a significant contribution to the preservation of the rich cultural and historical heritage of the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan. In turn, Mr. Piotrovsky told Nursultan Nazarbayev about "The Days of the Hermitage" at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and thanked him for special attention to the development of cross-cultural interaction between the two countries.

