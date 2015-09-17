EN
    16:28, 17 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Head of State holds meeting with governor of Mangystau region

    ATYRAU-ASTANA - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Governor of Mangystau region Alik Aidarbayev, according to the press-service of Akorda.

    A.Aidarbayev reported to the President on the socio-economic situation in the region and implementation of government programs. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the dynamic development of transport and logistics industry in Mangystau region and the need to further diversify the area's economy.

