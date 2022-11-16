Head of State holds meeting with students and young scholars in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – During the meeting Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that all suggested unique scientific developments and technological startups are of great importance to the country, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh President noted Almaty is one of the foremost centers of science and education.

«Prominent scholar-geologist Kanysh Satbayev founded the Academy of Sciences in the city. Many of our scholars of the Academy contributed to the promotion of science of Kazakhstan. The accomplishments of the older generation should find a worthy continuation,» said the President.

He said that rich and well-capitalized companies of the world produce and render services based on financial technologies, AI, IT, and other state-of-the-art technologies. Moreover, many countries are beginning to create their own ‘silicon valleys’.

«They hire best engineers of the world. The only reason is that science has become a giant industry sharping into a sector, therefore bringing the entire economy to a new level. We should not stay aside from this global trend. Our country has depended on oil for many years, however times have changed now. A new era has come with human capital at the forefront,» said Tokayev.

According to the President, Kazakhstan is facing a shortage of highly qualified technical personnel.

«Most things have changed. Experienced technicians are in great demand. It is prestigious and financially worthwhile to be an engineer. In the past years the interest of young people in technical professions has increased significantly. Of 610 thousand students, 112 thousand are perusing technical specialties in the country. New economic sectors develop rapidly in Kazakhstan. For instance, 150 thousand new jobs were created in the domestic IT sector alone,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

Tokayev accentuated attention on the development of quality and affordable education. He noted that in the past years the country has made the considerable progress in the area.

He went on to note the priority of increasing the education quality and introducing advanced international practices at the domestic universities.

In addition, Tokayev called for proper attention on students’ conditions of education and living.

In conclusion, the Head of State said that good education is the key establishment of socialization of a person and fosters good values and conduct norms.

