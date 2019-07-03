Head of State holds meeting with top-level manager of Polish pharmaceutical company

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma, Jerzy Starak, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Jerzy Starak expressed the opinion that Kazakhstan has a very good infrastructure. He expressed confidence that effective and successful cooperation between the company and Kazakhstan partners will be given renewed momentum.



"Mr. Jerzy Starak, President of Polpharma Supervisory Board, informed about the implementation of joint projects on medical drugs production in Kazakhstan. This Polish company makes a significant contribution to developing pharmaceutical industry of our country," the President's statement says.