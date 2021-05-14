EN
    17:08, 14 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State holds meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    At the meeting held via video conference, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anna Bjerde discussed the current areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank and the priorities for further interaction.

    Welcoming Anna Bjerde to Nur-Sultan, the President noted that this is her first visit to Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole.

    «I would like once again point out that we really commend our partnership over the years, more than $6 billion have been invested by the World Bank. Currently, 12 projects in the areas of transport, education, environment, and finance sector are underway,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The Head of State noted the World Bank’s involvement in solving a number of environmental issues in Kazakhstan, including the support and financing the second phase of the Northern Aral Sea and Syrdarya Control project worth $1.5 billion.

    In this regard, President Tokayev stressed that he attaches great importance to solving environmental problems and is ready to be personally involved in cooperation in this area.


