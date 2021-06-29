Head of State holds telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Having reaffirmed the unchangeable nature of the Kazakh-Turkmen relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation.

In order to give a practical impetus to comprehensive cooperation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan this year, within of which a number of important agreements are expected to be signed.

The Head of State gratefully accepted the invitation, and expressed his readiness to take part in the VI Caspian Summit in Ashgabat upcoming autumn.

In addition, the two exchanged views on further collective measures to enhancing regional cooperation, ensuring stability and security in Central Asia. President Tokayev supported President Berdimuhamedow’s initiative to hold the next Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states in Turkmenistan.

The President warmly congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on his birthday, wishing him continued success in responsible state activities in the interest and for the benefit of prosperity of fraternal Turkmenistan.