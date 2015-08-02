EN
    19:10, 02 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Head of State inks amendments to improve system of combating legalization of proceeds from crime

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan concerning counteraction to legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and terrorist financing".

    The law is aimed at improving the system of combating the legalization of proceeds from crime and financing of terrorism, Akorda informed. The text of the law is published in the press.

