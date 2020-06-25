Head of State inks amendments to law on consumer rights protection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed amendments to the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the protection of consumer rights, Kazinform reports citing Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on consumer rights protection».

The text of the law is published in the press.