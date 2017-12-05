EN
    16:30, 05 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State inks law easing budget procedures

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Introduction of Amendments to Some Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Issues of Improving Budget Legislation," the press service of Akorda reports.

    The document is intended to improve the efficiency of government spending and simplify budget procedures.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

     

