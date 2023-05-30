09:36, 30 May 2023 | GMT +6
Head of State inks law on cooperation between CIS states in copyright
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation between the CIS member states on safeguarding and protection of the items subject to copyright and related rights in information and telecommunications networks», Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.