Head of State inspects Aktau International Sea Trade Port

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Aktau, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inspected today Aktau International Sea Trade Port NC JSC, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Paying the visit, the Head of State was informed of the current activities of the Aktau Sea Port, the prospects for increasing freight traffic in the Caspian Sea, and the infrastructure development in the resort area of Aktau.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became familiar with the port's technical capabilities, including in terms of cargo handling operations, anchorage and maintenance of vessels.



Deputy Prime Minister Zhenis Kassymbek reported that the location of the Aktau International Sea Port at the intersection of global transport corridors makes it possible to ensure transport of dry goods, crude oil, and petroleum products totaling 17.7 million tons per annum.



Also, the President of Kazakhstan examined ‘Magystau' rocket-artillery ship, as well as models of military equipment, weapons, and gears of the Naval Forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.