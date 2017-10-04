EN
    22:18, 04 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of State inspects new Aktobe arts center

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, inspected a new arts center in Aktobe, construction of which was funded by CNPC-Aktobemunaigaz JSC, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

    During his visit to the center, President attended a demonstration performance of the creative teams of the regional philharmonic society.

    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the staff of the Arts Center and wished them creative success.

    Aktobe's new Arts Center has a unique 1,200-seat concert hall. It is thought to host mass events and creative concerts.

     

