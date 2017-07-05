Head of State inspects sights of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev inspected the sights of Astana, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

During the working visit, he visited the newly renovated symbol of Kazakh capital Baiterek monument.



After Baiterek Nursultan Nazarbayev got acquainted with the expositions at the annual international ASTANA ART FEST at Nurzhol boulevard.



President walked through the pedestrian zone Arbat, located next to the monument to Kazakh khan Kenesary. Here the Head of State was shown exclusive works of Kazakh artisans and listened to a street musical performance.



During the tour, akim of Saryarka district acquainted the President with the district's infrastructure development plan.



Kazakh President met with residents and guests of the capital, and also greeted everyone on the coming Day of the Capital, wishing them health and prosperity.

Upon the end of his tour, Mr. Nazarbayev was shown a laser light&sound show on the Yesil River embankment.