Head of State instructs to enhance work on raising teachers’ status

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Kazakh Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed on the implementation of the tasks given by him in the state-of-the-nation address, initiatives of the ministry aimed at improving the education and science system. The President was presented with the proposals set to strengthen the responsibility of private kindergartens to minimize violations of children’s rights as well as new approaches towards developing school programs and textbooks.

According to Aimagambetov, as part of the Head of State’s instructions, changes to the Law on Science were made.

Over four thousand scholars engaged in scientific studies in history, the Kazakh language, philology, archeology, math, Oriental studies, and other disciplines, will receive a stable salary. The period of funding of scientific projects was expended from three to five years. A thousand grants for post-doctoral studies were provided to support young scholars. Special contests within which over two thousand young scholars received grants to the tune of KZT17bln were launched.

In line with the instructions of the President, measures to increase the potential of scholars were taken. Thus, each year 500 domestic specialists will take an internship at the world's leading scientific centers at the expense of the republican budget.

President Tokayev instructed to enhance focused work to raise the quality of school education and the status of teachers.

In addition, the Head of State believes it is necessary to strengthen the regulations on licensing universities and supporting institutes that carry out fundamental scientific studies.