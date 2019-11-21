Head of State instructs to relieve Taraz mayor of his post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to relieve mayor of Taraz of his post, Kazinform reports.

In his recent tweet, President Tokayev revealed that the Taraz mayor will be relieved of his post due to a tragic incident which had happened with a 12-year-old girl at a local school. The governor of Zhambyl region will be reprimanded.

Earlier Kazakhstani mass media reported that the 12-year-old girl had been raped at a toilet at school №6 on November 15. The police detained the suspected rapist who may face 17-25 years in prison.