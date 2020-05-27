Head of State instructs to review criminal liability of doctors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has commissioned to develop and implement a system of legal and financial protection and responsibility of medical workers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State noted the need for a critical analysis of the criminal liability of health workers for improper performance of their duties, for violation of a procedure for conducting clinical trials.

