    09:11, 28 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of State instructs to take comprehensive measures to protect Kazakhstanis against coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the Government to take comprehensive measures to protect Kazakhstanis against the novel coronavirus, President’s Twitter account reads.

    «The worldwide spread of coronavirus is looming large. The Government has been instructed to take comprehensive measures to protect the health of our citizens without harming the activities of state institutions and economic entities,» the President said.


