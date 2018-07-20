Head of State instructs to thoroughly investigate murder of Denis Ten

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan instructed Prosecutor General Kairat Kozhamzharov and Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhambet Kassymov to take special efforts to control the case of the murder of Merited Master of Sport of Kazakhstan Denis Ten and to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

In addition, the senior staff of the President's Executive Office was instructed to continually monitor the progress of the investigation.