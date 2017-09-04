Head of State: Kazakhstanis entitled to know about all legislative changes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In a joint session of the Kazakh Parliament Chambers, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has instructed to intensify the awareness-raising activities with regard to the adopted laws, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In recent times, the lawmaking process has become more transparent. We carry out parliamentary hearings. We invite experts, representatives of civil society and mass media to discuss draft laws. Nevertheless, the citizens are not always well-informed, they do not know their rights and obligations arising from the laws. Adopting particularly sensitive laws, we do not consult with the society, with the people, and we do not explain why these laws are adopted. We have excesses that we committed before. Therefore, special attention should be given to the awareness-building activities - both by the deputies and by the Government members and the regional akims. Kazakhstanis have every right to be aware of all the legislative innovations and our decisions," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President stressed that the adoption of the laws, affecting the rights and freedoms of all the segments of the population, ethnic and cultural groups, should be made in line with their interests.

The Head of State reminded that during Soviet times the decisions of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR were put everywhere, even in trams, so that to inform the people who are at work. It is necessary to bring to all citizens the information about the decisions taken. Laws must be competitive, pragmatic, and meet the highest international standards.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed the confidence that the deputy corps support such an approach.