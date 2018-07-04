Head of State lays flowers to Manshuk Mametova monument

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - While visiting the Akzhaiyk park in Astana, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in the flower-laying ceremony to the monument to Manshuk Mametova today, the Akorda press service reports.

The President also took a look around the Akzhaiyk park which was built by West Kazakhstan region as a gift to Astana for its 20th anniversary.



Also, Nursultan Nazarbayev stopped to have a talk with representatives of West Kazakhstan region who came to Astana to unveil the park, residents of Saryarka micro-district and relatives of Manshuk Mametova.



The park has a fountain, a 100-seat amphitheater, a basketball pitch and more facilities.

