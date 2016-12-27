Head of State made 21 foreign visits in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has made 21 foreign visits this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This was told by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov at the Central Communications Service briefing.

"In 2016, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has made 21 foreign trips and accepted 15 foreign heads of state, government and international organizations. In total, since the beginning of the year there were 49 international events and 81 bilateral visits", said Minister Idrissov.