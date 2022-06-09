Head of State makes key appointment in National Security Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ali Altynbayev was appointed Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decree of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

Born in 1979 in Almaty region, Ali Altynbayev graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Turan University.

He worked in various posts in tax authorities of Almaty region throughout his professional career.

He was the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan before being appointed to the National Security Committee.