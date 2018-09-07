Head of State meets ArcelorMittal Temirtau plant workers

TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited one of Karaganda region's largest enterprises, which produces rolled ferrous metals, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan got familiar with the technologies for the manufacture of long products and was informed of the further plans concerning the development of the metallurgical plant.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the plans for the reconstruction of Tets-1 and Tets-2 thermal power stations, as well as the solutions to ensure the environmental safety of the region.

During the visit, the Head of State met and had a talk with workers of the enterprise.

"I feel overwhelmed, being now in the area of the plant. For the first time, I crossed the gate in 1958. At that time, there was nothing here. I saw with my own eyes how all this was built," the President of Kazakhstan shared his memories.

Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the hard work of metallurgists and workers of the plant, stressing that he always keeps track of the situation around the town of Temirtau and the plant.

During the conversation, the Head of State reminded the company's management team of the social responsibility of business in improving citizens' living standards. In particular, the President of Kazakhstan pointed to the need to increase the number of healthcare, educational and sports facilities in the town.

Representatives of the plant's personnel expressed support for Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives and the state programs being implemented in the country.