Head of State meets newly appointed ministers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received newly appointed ministers, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meetings, the Head of State emphasized on the importance of effective implementation of state and sectorial programs, national projects assigned to the ministries.

Tokayev tasked new minister of industry and infrastructure development Marat Karabayev to enhance the work to regulate the sphere of geology and subsoil use, develop transport and logistics potential, manufacturing, as well as encourage housing construction.

Zulfiya Suleimenova, newly appointed minister of ecology and natural resources, was tasked with regulating the water policy and developing natural resources, planting and environmental education issues.

Minister of culture and sport Askhat Oralov was assigned to promote tourism, mass sport, and culture.

The President gave an instruction to Gani Beisembayev, minister of enlightenment, to ensure timely realization of the national project ‘Comfortable School’ as well as increase the quality of school and preschool education.

Newly appointed minister of justice Azamat Yeskarayev was tasked to further improve the legislation and legal framework.

In conclusion, Tokayev stressed the importance to step up the work with citizens and to timely address their problems.

Photo: akorda.kz