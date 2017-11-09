Head of State meets with agricultural producers in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM During his visit to Kostanay region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with local agricultural producers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President noted that Kostanay has always been a grain-growing region but at the same time urged local producers who are currently struggling with debts to think of turning to other crops, such as oilseeds.

In Kostanay region, the Head of State also visited one of the local ice cream and sour-milk plants where he spoke with the employees about the working conditions and achievements of the enterprise.





Director of Lvovskoe LLP Andrey Dvurechensky informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the completion of construction of a grain cleaning complex in Zhytikarinsky district of Kostanay region and also spoke about the introduction of zero technology, which allows for a higher yield per hectare.

Today, the Kazakh government actively subsidises agriculture but the President noted that it might be more effective to provide loans to producers with low interest rates.





During his visit to the region, the Head of State was also briefed on the work local businessmen carry out within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru program. For example, local Sholaksay-1 LLP provides financial support for the development of the social sphere of the village where it is located.





After meeting with the region's agricultural producers, the President visited the recently-built regional Power Sports Academy and a tennis center.