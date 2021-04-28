Head of State meets with ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

At the meeting the Kazakh President was informed on ArcelorMittal’s plans for further development in the country.

Mr. Lakshmi Mittal presented the new investment program aimed at upgrading the production and improving considerably the company’s environmental performance.

The meeting focused on the plans to cut emissions by 30% by 2024 as well as modernize the CHP-2.

The Kazakh Head of State noted the need for increasing labor efficiency, expanding the line of high-quality commercial products and their export, implementing advanced technology as well as creating new jobs.

The President stressed the importance of ArcelorMittal’s active involvement in the social development of the cities in which it has presence, observing the highest standards on health protection and labor safety.