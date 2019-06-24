Head of State meets with Arys evacuees (VIDEO)

ARYS. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with residents evacuated from the town of Arys, Kazinform has learned from Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured the residents that the Government will restore the town and allocate the money needed.



Berik Uali also posted photos where Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev can be seen reporting to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the situation in Arys.

It should be mentioned that in the city of Shymkent, Jas Otan members are providing assistance, registering citizens at the evacuation assembly points, and make everything arranged for their accommodation.

Earlier, it was reported that the blast occurred today at the depot of the military unit in Arys. As a result, one person died and two more are in severe condition.