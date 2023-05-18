EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:36, 18 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Head of State meets with CITIC Group Chairman

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    XI’AN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of CITIC Group Zhu Hexin on the sidelines of his state visit to China, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev was informed of five commercial contracts signed between CITIC Construction and Kazakhstani partners on joint implementation of the projects in such sectors as energy and petrochemical industry. The sides signed agreements to the tune of $1,6 billion.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that CITIC Group is a reliable investment partner of Kazakhstan and wished the company further success.

    Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan is in China for a state visit.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and China Business, companies President of Kazakhstan President
