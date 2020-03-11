EN
    Head of State meets with economic expert Zhaksybek Kulekeyev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with prominent economic expert and adviser to General Director of KazMunaiGas Engineering Zhaksybek Kulekeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan, formation of state budget revenues, and reducing dependence of Kazakhstan’s economy on energy exports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the importance of developing a comprehensive set of measures to stimulate economic growth, improve fiscal and monetary policy, develop entrepreneurship, and support of local producers.

