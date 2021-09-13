EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:45, 13 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of State meets with Linde Group Vice President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Vice President of Germany’s Linde Group have held a meeting discussing the prospects for impending investments projects in the field of gas and chemistry, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Kazakh President highly commended Linde Group’s contribution to the development of the Kazakh economy. In 2020, the company implemented the second stage of the CIS’s largest project for oxygen, nitrogen and argon production in the city of Temirtau.

    The Head of State was informed about the plans of the company for constructing a gas processing plant in the city of Zhanaozen.

    Tokayev noted the strategic importance of the development of investment cooperation with Germany and invited the company to full partnership in implementing gas and chemical projects in the country, confirming the State’s support.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Investment projects Kazakhstan and Germany President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!