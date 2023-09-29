Head of State meets with Mercedes-Benz Group AG Chairman

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on the margins of his two-day visit to Germany, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Prospects for automotive cooperation and innovative solutions were discussed at the meeting.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is striving to diversify its economy and develop industrial production, and that machinery construction occupies a special place in this strategy.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that currently in our country successfully operate such well-known global companies as General Electric, General Motors, Chevrolet, Kia and Hyundai. Last year, the production of cars in Kazakhstan exceeded 100,000 units, the growth was 28%. Exports doubled, reaching $3.8 billion.

The CEO of German carmaker informed the President about the company's new approaches to the development of global supply chains and opportunities for Kazakhstan's economy.

Mercedes-Benz Group is one of the world's leading car manufacturers. In 2022, the company produced about 2.5 million cars. Mercedes-Benz Group was ranked 41st in the Forbes Global 2000 list of the world's largest public companies for 2022, and 38th in the Fortune Global 500 list.