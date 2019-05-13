Head of State meets with students of Uralsk College of Information Technology

URALSK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with professors and students of the Uralsk College of Information Technology, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State inspected the activities of the educational institution specializing in the implementation of digitalization projects.



The college was the first in the country to use a method of building designing based on 3D modeling. Specialists have completed a three-month training in Finland so that to master the abovementioned technology.



The STEM education program was presented to the President. The concept is based on an integrated educational methodology that activates cognitive activity and teaches to apply knowledge and skills in practice.



"The most important thing now is high-quality education and training people for in-demand occupations. It is gratifying that your region was one of the first in the country to begin work on the modernization of colleges with due regard for the updated content of education," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



Besides, projects Open Akimat, SmartUralsk, IkomekUralsk being implemented within the framework of the Digitalization Program were presented to the Head of State.

At the end of the meeting, the President assured the students that the government will continue to support the education system.