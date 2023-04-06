Head of State meets with Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev expressed his good wishes to all Muslims of the country on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The President was briefed about the charity events held by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan in different parts of the country this month.

Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly spoke about the Muftiate’s work on promoting the values of traditional Islam in the society and strengthening the unity and accord in the country.

According to him, this year was declared the Year of Islam and Prosperous Society by the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, as part of which a number of events are to take place. Projects aimed at renewing national consciousness and increasing the faith in traditional Islam are set to be realized as well.

The Head of State supported the initiatives of the Muftiate and pointed out the importance of promoting traditional Islam in keeping with the spiritual and cultural needs of the society.