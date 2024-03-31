Head of State mourns passing of prominent Kazakh writer Sabit Dossanov

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his condolences over the passing of prominent Kazakhstani writer, holder of the Otan order and laureate of the state prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sabit Dossanov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

In the telegram of condolences the Head of State commended Sabit Dossanov’s tangible contribution to the revival of the Kazakh literature and the development of national prose and playwriting.

President Tokayev went on to note that Dossanov’s work was widely acclaimed by readers and he will be remembered for his rich cultural heritage.