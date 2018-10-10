Head of State mourns untimely passing of Kazakh writer Sherkhan Murtaza

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of Kazakh writer Sherkhan Murtaza on the occasion of his untimely passing, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The telegram noted that it is with great sadness that President Nazarbayev learnt about the passing of People's Writer of Kazakhstan and Laureate of the State Prize Sherkhan Murtaza.



The telegram commends Murtaza's contribution to the development of national culture and literature and his rich spiritual heritage. He was loved and respected for his honesty and justness.



"I am confident that Sherkhan Murtaza's bright image will forever be remembered," the President's telegram reads.