Head of State names a way to solve DPRK nuclear problem

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM During his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev named the only way, in his opinion, to solve the North Korean nuclear problem, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking to journalists at the press conference yesterday, the Head of State noted that it is only through joint efforts of the U.S., Russia, and China that this issue can be resolved. Nazarbayev stressed that President Trump shares his point of view, adding that it is necessary to work in this direction.