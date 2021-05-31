Head of State names Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to Greece, Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new ambassadors of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Greece and Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev was named the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic. He was relieved of his duties as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Japan.

Sabr Yessimbekov was designated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan.