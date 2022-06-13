EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:01, 13 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Head of State names new ambassadors to Germany, Lebanon

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By presidential order, Nurlan Onzhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Germany and relieved of his post as Head of the Presidential Office of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    As ordered by the Kazakh Head of State, Dauren Karipov was relieved of the post of Kazakh Ambassador to Germany, the Akorda press service said in a statement.

    Rassul Zhumaly was named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Lebanon.



    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!