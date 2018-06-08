Head of State names promising areas of Kazakhstan-China tourism coop

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined the promising areas of the tourism cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China during today's meeting with China's captains of industry, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"We give higher priority to the development of tourism. We have adopted the Tourism Industry Development Concept. We see the development of hunting, fishing, cultural, educational, medical and film tourism as the promising areas of cooperation in this regard," the Head of State said.



It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China, which includes his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao.