Head of State, new Chairman of Trade Unions Federation meet in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Bakytzhan Abdraim, the newly appointed Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan today, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State congratulated Bakytzhan Abdraim on the appointment to the post of the Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation and wished him success in his new role.



President Nazarbayev went on to praise Mr. Abdraim's extensive experience in legal sphere as he had worked in law-enforcement agencies, the Supreme Court, justice agencies, at the Labor Ministry and at a university.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the important role of trade unions in regulation of workplace relations and building a constructive dialogue between employees and employers.