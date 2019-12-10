Head of State offers volunteers to undertake patronage of orphans

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voiced the directions of voluntary activity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Volunteers may undertake patronage of orphan children. Patients care management and medical volunteering will be developed though «Saulyk» project. «Taza Alem» project is related to environmental safety, cleanup of rivers and woods, treeplanting and waste sorting. «Asyl Mura» projects will involve volunteers in preservation of cultural historical values of our people. «Kamkor» – aims at volunteering in retirement homes. «Bilim» program helps upper pupils in preparation for UNT, studying English and computer knowledge. In turn, in the light of the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War «Umit» project aims at research for documents about heroic deeds of our compatriots», Tokayev said.

The president added that it is needed to attract juridical volunteers in order to improve law knowledge and provide consultative assistance to the people.

Tokayev informed that the state will allocate grants to support NGOs. He proposed to introduce a methodology of including voluntary work in labor experience.