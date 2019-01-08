EN
    11:21, 08 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of State OKs amendments to pharmaceuticals circulation legislation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Circulation of Pharmaceutical Products and Medical Items", which is aimed at improving the system of medicine provision for the population, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

