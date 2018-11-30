17:35, 30 November 2018 | GMT +6
Head of State OKs guaranteed transfer from National Fund for 2019-2021
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Guaranteed Transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2019-2021", the press service of Akorda informs.
The law establishes the size of the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund to the Republican Budget of the country.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.