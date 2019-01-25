Head of State OKs law on procedure for Kazakhstan citizens stay in Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Procedure for the Stay of Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Tajikistan and Citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Republic of Kazakhstan between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan," Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.