Head of State on true role of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev revealed the true role of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Head of State pointed out that the Assembly has indeed become an effective tool in strengthening the nation’s unity and managed to bring together all citizens around the idea of common statehood.

Thanks to the People’s Assembly, Kazakhstan has obtained an effective mechanism of preventing politicization of the ethnic issues, President Tokayev said.

Moreover, according to the Head of State, Kazakhstan had proved that all forecasts made by political experts on potential inter-ethnic conflicts in the country at the dawn of its independence were baseless.

The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has undoubtedly played a significant role by becoming the institute of common solidarity and the symbol of people’s unity.

President Tokayev went on to praise the People's Assembly for its patriotic role as it had always attached huge importance to the promotion of the state language and its status in Kazakhstan.

Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.